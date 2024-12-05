The prolonged dry spell in Himachal Pradesh is set to end as the western disturbance is expected to bring rain and snowfall to the region on December 8 and 9. This weather system, which will become active over the western Himalayan region from the night of December 7 and in the adjoining plains of north-west India from December 8, promises a much-needed respite from the drought-like conditions prevailing for over two months.

According to the Meteorological Center in Shimla, light to moderate rain and snowfall are likely in districts such as Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Kinnaur, Kangra, Shimla, and Kullu during this period. In the lower-lying districts, including Solan, Sirmaur, Una, Bilaspur, Mandi, and Hamirpur, light rain is expected.

The temperatures are predicted to remain steady until December 7, after which they will drop by 3-4°C in many parts of the state for the following three days. However, the weather is forecast to clear up across Himachal Pradesh from December 10.

Several regions in Himachal Pradesh are already experiencing chilly conditions. The minimum temperature in Shimla was recorded at 8.0°C, while Sundernagar and Solan reported 3.0°C and 2.0°C, respectively. Kalpa in Kinnaur stood at -0.8°C, Dharamsala at 6.9°C, and Una at 3.6°C. In the higher reaches, Kukumseri recorded -6.5°C, Bharmour 4.4°C, and Tabo was the coldest at -10.6°C.