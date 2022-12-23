Shimla: State Election Commission on Thursday has ordered Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shimla (Urban) and (Rural) to restart the process of preparation of electoral rolls of five wards of Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) viz. Summer Hill, Nabha, Boileauganj, Fagli and Tutukandi with immediate effect.

As per the schedule, claims and objections are to be filed before December 26 while claims and objections are to be decided by January 16. Appeals against the orders of the reviewing officer are to be filed before January 19 while the same are to be decided by January 28. The final list is to be published on or before January 31, 2023.

The draft voter list will also be available for the public on the website of the Commission.

The commission has also urged the state government not to transfer any officer and employee involved in the process without prior permission.

The tenure of SMC ended in June 2022 but the elections are yet to be conducted. This happened when the delimitation of Nabha and Summer Hill wards was challenged in the High Court earlier this year.

On July 17, the High Court ordered to suspend of the process of publication of electoral rolls of these five wards. The electoral rolls of 36 out of 41 wards of SMC have already been prepared on August 8.