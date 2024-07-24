Shimla, July 24, 2024 – Himachal Pradesh has experienced a remarkable surge in tourism, with over one crore visitors flocking to the state in the first six months of 2024. By the end of June, a total of 1,00,87,440 tourists had visited the picturesque valleys and enjoyed the pleasant climate, significantly boosted by the facilities extended by the state government.

Popular destinations like Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Dalhousie, Kinnaur, and Lahaul and Spiti continued attracting many visitors, while Kullu and Shimla districts emerged as top attractions.

The influx of tourists has continued into July, thanks to favourable weather conditions and accessible roads. Many visitors have sought refuge from the summer heat of the plains in the scenic beauty of Himachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assured that the majority of roads remain open despite some recent weather-related disruptions. “Despite recent weather conditions affecting some roads, most of the roads across the state remain open and accessible to tourists and the general public. Himachal is also witnessing an influx of thousands of tourists in July, and these numbers are promising. We expect to surpass two crore visitors by the end of this year,” he stated.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of staying informed through travel advisories and road conditions updates provided by district administration helplines, the police department, and social media handles. “Tourists’ safety and enjoyment are our top priorities,” he added.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reiterated the state government’s commitment to ensuring that visitors travel safely and enjoy their holidays in Himachal Pradesh. The Public Works Department is working to clear any road blockades and swiftly restore travel routes. The Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation is also encouraging tourists to check for updates on specific routes and travel with confidence. Regular updates on road conditions are being provided by the district administration and Himachal Police to ensure tourists do not face any inconvenience during their stay in the state.