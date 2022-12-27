Shimla: Himachal Pradesh government has appointed Chief Secretary RD Dhiman as Chief Information Commissioner.

This decision was taken in the meeting at Peterhoff on Tuesday morning.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri were present at the meeting.

Dhiman is retiring from the post of Chief Secretary on December 31.

The post of Chief Information Commissioner is lying vacant for the last few months. Notification regarding Chief Information Commissioner is likely to be issued soon.