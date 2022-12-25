₹3000-cr required to make 590 institutions functional: CM Sukhu

Shimla: Taking a swipe at the state’s former chief minister, Jairam Thakur, and his government on Sunday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu claimed that over 590 institutions were opened without budgetary provision and staff during the fag end of its tenure.

“Previous Jairam’s government didn’t open a single office or primary health centre in the last 4.5 years and in its desperate bid to befool the voters Jairam government opened 590 institutions in its last six months of tenure”, CM Sukhu said while interacting with the media after he arrived at Shimla from New Delhi.

The Chief Minister said that to make functional all these 590 institutions, an amount of about ₹3000 crores was required.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that over 30 health institutions were opened by the previous BJP Government which did not have even class IV employees and a large number of institutions were opened with just a single employee. He said that it was strange that SDM offices were opened and no SDM was posted in these offices.

The Chief Minister said that most of the institutions’ staff from adjoining institutions were temporarily deployed which was not only proving futile for the newly opened offices but also hampering the functioning of the already existing institution.

“Health institutions opened during this period were devoid of man and machinery and were simply an eye wash to befool the people, Sukhu commented and further added

“It was strange the State was reeling under the heavy financial debt trap of over ₹75,000 crores and the BJP Government who claimed to be the Government of a double engine could not even get the assistance of even a single penny from the Central Government during its tenure.”

CM Sukhu said the State Government has decided to wind up such institutions and all these would be reviewed and if found to be viable and required would be opened after making proper budget provisions.