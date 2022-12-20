Shimla: Shimla (Rural) MLA Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday lashed out at the opposition party and advised the opposition BJP to keep patience and also asked BJP to desist from issuing baseless statements against the government.

While addressing a press conference in his private residence in Shimla, Singh said that the government will reinstate the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in the first cabinet meeting.

“We will also fulfill our 10 guarantees that include providing Rs 1,500 to women and providing five lakh jobs to the youth amongst others in a phased manner.

He said that all the MLAs will work for the development of the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri for the next five years.

He further said that as the state is under huge debt, the government will increase the state’s income and will also cut unnecessary expenses.

He further said that the previous BJP-led state government ignored the orchardists and as a result, Congress won seven out of eight seats in the Shimla district. He said that the party will resolve the issues of orchardists on a priority basis.

While answering the question raised on the domestic violence issue, Singh said that it’s a political conspiracy and knows who’s behind it.

He said that there was a political conspiracy against him because this domestic violence allegation was made against him during the election period but the conspiracy failed as people had faith in him.