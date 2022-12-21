Nauni/Solan: Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni will hold its annual sale of temperate fruit planting material to the farmers of the state from January 4, 2023, onwards.

The sale will be strictly conducted on a first-come-first-serve basis at the university campus. This year, the total number of plants available for sale at the university’s main campus and outstations is over 2,00,000. Various varieties of apple, pear, plum, apricot, peach, nectarine, cherry, kiwifruit, walnut, pecan-nut, persimmon, grapes, pomegranate and almond, will be provided to the farmers during this sale.

The departments of Fruit Science, Seed Science and Technology and Model Farm of the university will sell about 1,15,000 plants at the main campus Nauni, Solan. In addition to the above-mentioned plants, the various Krishi Vigyan Kendras and Research Stations of the university located in different parts of the state have also produced over 92,000 saplings of the above-mentioned fruit plants, which will also be available to the farmers. These include the KVKs at Kandaghat, Kinnaur (Sharbo), Rohru, Chamba, Tabo, COH&F Neri and the Regional Horticulture Research and Training Stations at Mashobra and Bajaura. The plants at these stations also will be available for sale from 4th January except for Bajaura (Kullu) where the sale has started from 15th December onwards.

The University has decided to provide 50 plants of apple per variety with a maximum cap of 200 plants per person and 10 plants of kiwifruit so that all the farmers are accommodated. However, nursery plants of other fruit crops will be issued as per availability.

Owing to good quality, the planting material provided by the university is always in high demand among the farmers of Himachal and other states. The Regional Horticulture Research and Training Stations at Dhaulakuan and Jacch, and the Horticulture and Forestry College at Neri, Hamirpur, also specialize in producing planting material of litchi, mango, guava, pomegranate, kinnow and other citrus fruits which are provided to the farmers in the rainy season.