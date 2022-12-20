New Delhi: Reiterating his Government’s commitment to implement the Old Pension Scheme in the first Cabinet Meeting, Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that his government would strive hard to come up to the expectations of the people.

“The Government has decided that the long pending demand of employees regarding OPS would be fulfilled in the very first Cabinet Meeting as promised in the Congress ‘Pritigya Patra-2022,” Chief Minister, in a statement issued from the New Delhi.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the State Finance Department has been directed to come up with a detailed proposal regarding the implementation of OPS to facilitate NPS employees of the State.

The Chief Minister is undergoing quarantine after being tested positive for covid-19 on Monday. He said that after following the covid-19 protocol, he would return to work at the earliest.

He also reiterated the State Government’s commitment to fulfil the 10 guarantees made by the Congress Party on the eve of General Assembly elections and would leave no stone unturned to come up to the expectations and aspirations of the people of the State, he further added.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the people of the State have reposed on the Congress Party and the State Government would strive hard to come up to the expectations of the people.