Fine of Rs. 1,000 for not wearing mask in Shimla

Shimla: Following a case of Coronavirus in state Secretariat, the state government has finally woken up from slumber and decided to stop unnecessary visitors in the Secretariat. In today’s order state government has decided not to allow non officials in the Secretariat without a valid permit.

Order read ‘due to confirmation of COVID-19 case in HP Secretariat on Wednesday, non-officials would not be allowed to enter the HP Secretariat without a valid permit.

Order further read that no reference calls, messages would be entertained in this regard and also cautioned to fix personal responsibility of concerned gate in-charge in case of any laxity.

Earlier, yesterday, Deputy Secretary to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh was tested positive for Covid-19. After that, CM, his family and dozens of CMO staff were tested for the virus. All are reported to be tested negative.

Meanwhile, Shimla administration has decided to strict the norms and decided to impose fine of Rs. 1000 for not wearing face mask. DC Shimla has also shared in his social media page about the decision as well.