Work for the people of the state unitedly, implement promises made in the manifesto; Kharge asked MLAs

New Delhi: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, President HPCC Pratibha Singh and all newly elected MLAs of the Congress Party called on President Indian National Congress Mallikarjun Kharge at New Delhi today.

AICC General Secretary and In-charge Himachal Pradesh Rajiv Shukla was also present on the occasion.

Mallikarjun Kharge congratulated the Chief Minister and all the Congress MLAs for winning their Assembly seats and bringing Congress back to power in the state. He also lauded the hard work of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri and Pratibha Singh and other leaders and congratulated Rajiv Shukla who was monitoring the election campaign closely and effectively.

Kharge asked party leaders to work for the people of the state unitedly and implement the promises made in the manifesto so that the fruits of development could reach the poorest of the poor.

Rajiv Shukla welcomed all the MLAs and congratulated them for their performance in the state Assembly elections. He thanked the party leadership for their guidance and support. He said that Himachal Pradesh would witness a strong and stable government.

Chief Minister thanked the party leadership for their visionary support which led to the victory of the Congress Party in elections. He assured the party president to make all efforts to deliver the best service to the people by fulfilling the promises made.