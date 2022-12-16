Shimla: The first winter session of the 14th Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly will start from December 22 and 24 in Tapovan in Dharamshala, the winter capital of the state.

An official notification has been issued on Friday by the order of Governor Rajendra Arlekar.

The first day of the winter session will kick off on December 22 at 11:00 am during which oaths of all the new legislators will be administered.

On the second day, the election for the of Speaker of the Legislative Assembly will be conducted.

Governor’s address is also scheduled for the second day of the session. The third day will feature discussion and debates, official work, and a vote of thanks to the Governor’s address.

This will mark the first Legislative Assembly session under the regime of the newly formed Congress government. This will also be the first time that the session will include a Deputy Chief Minister.

The opposition is very likely to attack the government on its decision to review all the decisions taken by the previous Jai Ram Thakur-led state government since April 1, 2022.

The names of cabinet ministers will be announced after this session.