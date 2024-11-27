Shimla – The Winter Session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly will be held at Tapovan in Dharamshala from December 18 to 21, 2024. Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania announced that the session will include four meetings, marking the seventh session of the current government.

Pathania confirmed that the government’s proposal to hold the session has been approved and forwarded to the Governor for final authorization. The official notification is expected soon. He also stated that preparations are underway, with the Kangra District Administration instructed to ensure smooth arrangements for the session. The Speaker plans to personally inspect the arrangements in Dharamshala shortly.

On his return from a 22-day foreign tour, Pathania was welcomed at the Assembly Secretariat by Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania, MLA Malendra Rajan, and staff members. Reflecting on his international visit, the Speaker described it as an educative and insightful experience.

The Winter Session is expected to address key legislative matters, offering an opportunity for discussions on pressing issues facing the state.