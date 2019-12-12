Himachal has 8,43,470 unemployed Youth: Govt

Tapovan/Dharamshala: The state of Himachal Pradesh has 8,43,470 unemployed youth. This figure was revealed during the assembly session. As per the written information tabled in the house, employment to of 1,46,961 has been generated in Public Sector and Private Sector since January, 2018 to 31st July, 2019.

Total 6637 were provided employment in government sector out of which 2328 were employed on a regular basis, 2273 on contract basis, while 2036 are on outsource basis or self-employed. As per information tabled in the house, 1,40,324 were provided employment in the private sector.

Shimla Rural legislature Vikramaditya Singh raised doubts over the information tabled. He stated

“According to that 8,43,470 till date are the unemployed youths. I believe that these are disputed figures and the figure is much above i.e. 11 to 12 lacs”

Industries Minister, in his reply, claimed the figure of unemployed youth correct. The Minister stated that all these are registered in the Employment Exchange and he can also give the list district wise as well.