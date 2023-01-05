Dharamshala: Senior Congress leader and five-time MLA Kuldeep Singh Pathania was on Thursday unanimously elected as Speaker of the 14th Himachal Pradesh Assembly.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur escorted Kuldeep Singh Pathania to the Speaker’s chair following his election.

Kuldeep Pathania, a five times MLA, at the age of 26 was first time elected to the assembly in 1985 on a Congress ticket and was re-elected in 1993, 2003, 2007 and 2022 from the Bhatiyat Assembly constituency.

Pathania was active in politics from the youth wing of the Congress and remained an active member of the NSUI and Youth Congress. He remained in Congress District and state unit. He was also Chairman of, HP State Pollution Control Board from 2012-17.