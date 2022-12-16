Dausa: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu along with Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and State Congress President Pratibha Singh participated in the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ of Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi at Dausa in Rajasthan today.

Newly elected Congress legislatures from Himachal Pradesh along with AICC in charge of Himachal Rajeev Shukla also joined in the yatra.

Bharat Jodo Yatra has entered 100 days. Yatra was started on 7th September 2022 in Kanyakumari and to date, it has traversed eight states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.