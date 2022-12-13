Shimla: The State Government has appointed Naresh Chauhan as Principal Advisor (Media) and Gokul Butail as Principal Advisor (IT and Innovation) to the Chief Minister.

Naresh Chauhan has been given the rank of Cabinet Minister. A notification in this respect has been issued here today.

Started his political journey from students politics Naresh Chauhan is associated with the Congress party for the last 40 years. He has been active in the students and youth wings of the party. Chauhan was one of the ticket contender from the Shimla assembly constituency in the 2017 and 2022 elections. He is also a Vice-President and senior spokesperson of state Congress.

In another decision, Gokul Butail has been appointed as Principal Advisor (IT and Innovation) to Chief Minister. He has also been given the rank of Cabinet Minister. Earlier, in Virbhadra Singh-led government, Gokul was appointed IT advisor to the Chief Minister.

Gokul has thanked party leadership for the appointment and assured the people of the state to make job creation top priority.

I would like to thank @RahulGandhi ji @priyankagandhi ji @kcvenugopalmp ji @ShuklaRajiv ji and dynamic chief minister @SukhuSukhvinder ji for the responsibility. We assure the people of HP that new innovation and job creation is the top priority of our Govt pic.twitter.com/yhz5jHc2qs — Gokul Butail (@gbutail) December 13, 2022

Gokul is from the famous Butail family of Palampur. He is grand son of Kunj Bihari Lal Butail.