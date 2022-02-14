Shimla: Addressing the demand of pensioners, the state Cabinet approved to grant revised pension to about 1.73 lakh pensioners of the State.

The decision would ensure revision of pension/family pension of 1.30 lakh pensioners/family pensioners from 1st January 2016.

In addition to it, about 43,000 employees, who have retired between 1st January 2016 and 31st December 2021 would also get revised pension and gratuity. Now minimum pension/ family pension would increase from Rs. 3500 per month to Rs. 9000 per month from 1st January 2016.

Cabinet also approved to increase the limit of gratuity from Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh from 1st January 2016 which would also be applicable for NPS employees.

Pensioners above 80 years would be provided due additional pension benefits on revised pension.

The Cabinet also decided to provide Invalid Pension and Family Pension to NPS employees of the State Government on which Rs. 250 crores would be spent.

The Cabinet also decided to provide 31 per cent dearness relief to the pensioners from 1st July 2021. An annual additional expenditure of Rs. 1785 crore would be incurred on account of the revision of pension.

It also gave its nod for Governor Address to be delivered in H.P. Vidhan Sabha.