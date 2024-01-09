Palampur Tourism Village Advances: Gokul Butail Engages Shanta Kumar to Address Concerns

Palampur is on the cusp of a significant transformation, as it leverages its dormant tea garden land to usher in a new era of sustainable tourism. This visionary initiative aims not only to redefine land use but also to stimulate economic growth, empower local communities, and preserve the natural beauty that defines the region.

Gokul Butail, Principal Advisor (IT, Innovation, and Governance), addressed concerns surrounding the project, highlighting the positive aspects of repurposing 100 acres of tea garden land that has lain fallow for fifty years. The proposed Tourism Village seeks to position Kangra as a premier destination for eco-friendly and sustainable tourism.

Contrary to assertions of political manoeuvring, Butail underscored the genuine intent behind the initiative, emphasizing its alignment with principles of sustainable development. Importantly, the project doesn’t intend to disrupt the ongoing research projects of the Agricultural University, but rather repurpose unused land for the greater good.

The strategic location of the allocated land along the National Highway adds further significance, promising not only revenue generation but also a plethora of employment opportunities, particularly for the local youth. The comprehensive development plan envisions a diverse landscape, featuring hotels, convention centers, huts, and parks, with investments flowing in from various sectors.

Palampur Tourism Village: Fostering Inclusivity and Dynamic Community Growth

The Tourism Village project prioritizes inclusivity, steering away from favouring any single entity, and instead welcoming investments from diverse groups. This approach is poised not only to fuel economic growth but also to cultivate a vibrant and dynamic local community.

Addressing concerns raised by certain NGOs, Gokul Butail has proposed a dialogue to comprehensively address apprehensions and foster a shared understanding of the project’s positive implications. This proactive approach reflects a commitment to transparency and an earnest desire to engage with stakeholders.

In a recent meeting with former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Shanta Kumar, Butail sought to clarify misconceptions and garner support for the Tourism Village project. Kumar, upon understanding the intricacies of the initiative, expressed his cooperation and support, underscoring the potential benefits for Palampur’s overall development.

Moreover, the announcement of a significant policy shift regarding government land lease agreements adds a layer of accountability to the project. This shift, away from token leases of one rupee, emphasizes a commitment to fair and transparent practices in land use.

As Palampur embarks on this transformative journey, the dormant tea garden land stands as a golden opportunity for sustainable tourism, economic prosperity, and a model for responsible land utilization. The Tourism Village project signifies a holistic approach to development, prioritizing community welfare, environmental sustainability, and the preservation of Palampur’s unique charm.