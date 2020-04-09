State Govt to ensure smooth movement of workforce and Transportation of medicine

Shimla: Pharma units in Baddi, Barotiwala and Nalagarh area have resume production. About 250 pharma units will be meeting out the world Wide Demand of Hydroxychloroquine medicine, in wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has assured to provide all possible help to the pharma companies to ensure smooth manufacturing of various lifesaving drugs including hydroxychloroquine.

Chief Minister, while interacting with the representatives of major pharma companies like Cadila, Dr. Reddys, Alchemist and Torrent through video conferencing from Shimla today, said that the State Government would take all necessary steps for smooth movement of workforce besides strengthening the supply chain of raw material for pharma units.

CM stated that sufficient number of trucks would be provided to facilitate transportation of medicines from these companies.

He also appreciated the efforts of the pharma industry for resuming production in majority of their units. He said that about 250 pharma units have resumed production in the area. He said that most of these companies were meeting out worldwide demand of hydroxychloroquine medicine, in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Pharma units of Himachal Pradesh play a major role in production of life saving medicines. In a wake of Coronavirus pandemic, the state government had imposed lockdown and later curfew, which halted the production in pharma units.