Shimla: Three persons were killed after an apple-laden truck (HP 64 5688) overturned and fell onto a moving car (HP 08A 2743) on National Highway-05 near Charabra, 11 kilometres away from the state’s capital Shimla.

The deceased have been identified as Surat Singh (45), resident of Arra village in Chopal Tehsil, Shimla, Pratap Singh (71), resident of Hirah village in Chopal Tehsil and Kripa Ram (63), resident of Poshda village in Chopal, Shimla.

The accident took place on Saturday around 6:30 am near Hassan valley when a truck diver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned on a moving car coming from the opposite direction, killing three of them on the spot.

Victims were rescued by police with a help of a crane, however, two of the injured were dead by that time. One injured was being rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla but he succumbed to injuries.

The driver of the truck also sustained minor injuries and was later arrested by the police.

According to police, the truck was en route to Chandigarh while the deceased were on their way to Chopal when the mishap occurred.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla Monica Bhutungru confirmed the report and said police is conducting the investigation. She said that the bodies will be handed over to their relatives for cremation after postmortem.