Shimla: As many as 26.9 per cent of convicted prisoners in the state were involved in crimes against women.

This has been revealed by the data of the Himachal Pradesh police.

The data reveals that there are total of 632 prisoners in the state who were involved in crimes against women, out of which 381 are under trial while 251 are convicted. The highest number of prisons who were involved in crime against women are in Model Central Jail, Kanda in the Shimla district. The jail has as many as 137 prisoners out of which 89 are convicted while 48 are under trial.

We are committed to:-



Address "crime against women" &

"Women safety"



To this end we ensure:-



Professional investigation

Robust trial management

Victim & Witness Support

Secure convictions



The results speak.



26.9 % convicts are for "crime against women".@CMOFFICEHP pic.twitter.com/A7Sb2Ypm5E — Sanjay Kundu, IPS (@sanjaykunduIPS) September 29, 2022

With total four prisoners, Sub Jail, Nalagarh, district Solan has the

least number of prisoners who are involved in crime against women. All four are convicted prisoners.

As per the data, there are as many as 2,973 prisoners in 13 jails of the state. Out of these, as many as 933 are convicted prisoners while 2,040 are under trial.

HP has 4,100 sexual offenders, 55 are repeated offenders

Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said that there is a total of 4,100 sexual offenders in the state.

“Out of these, as many as 55 are repeated offenders of crime against women and we are dealing with them,” he said.

These repeated offenders of crime against women include 53 from the state while two of them are Non-Himachali.

In addition, we have identified 4100 Sexual Offenders in the State.



Out of these 55 are repeated offenders of crime against women.



We are dealing with them. https://t.co/4LWmRDtr3c pic.twitter.com/tPowl5E4v7 — Sanjay Kundu, IPS (@sanjaykunduIPS) September 29, 2022

There are at least 11 repeated offenders in Mandi, the highest in any district, followed by the Sirmour district which has nine offenders.

Shimla and Una districts have the least number of repeated offenders of crime against women. Both districts have two offenders each.