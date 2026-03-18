Shimla: Shimla police have busted a tech-driven, location-based drug trafficking racket, exposing an interstate network supplying ‘Chitta’ (heroin) from Punjab to remote areas of the district. Two accused, including the main supplier from Punjab and a local woman from Jubbal, have been arrested in connection with the case.

The accused have been identified as Naveen Lata, a resident of Bolli in Jubbal tehsil, and Lucas, the alleged kingpin from Amritsar. Police recovered two mobile phones and eight SIM cards from the supplier, indicating the use of multiple numbers to operate the network and evade detection.

The case surfaced on February 9 when a police patrol team intercepted Naveen Lata near Bolli Nala during routine checking on the National Highway. A search led to the recovery of 13.46 grams of ‘Chitta’, following which a case was registered under the NDPS Act at Jubbal Police Station.

As the investigation progressed, police uncovered a unique modus operandi. The accused woman would hide the drugs at different locations in areas such as Rohru and Jubbal and record videos of these spots. These clips were then sent to the supplier, who further shared them with customers. The buyers would use the videos to locate and retrieve the contraband, enabling a contactless, location-based delivery system.

SSP Gaurav Singh said the district police have successfully dismantled an interstate ‘Chitta’ trafficking network operating on this model. He added that every aspect of the case is being thoroughly investigated.

Technical analysis of the accused’s mobile phone revealed multiple photos and videos of drug hideouts, confirming that narcotics were being delivered based on specific locations rather than direct handovers. Investigators also found that the woman had developed links with suppliers in Punjab and was actively involved in local distribution.

Further probe revealed that Lucas frequently transported drug consignments to Himachal Pradesh. Acting on technical leads, police tracked him down and arrested him from a rented accommodation in Amritsar after a sustained manhunt.

The investigation has also pointed towards the involvement of several local youths in the racket, which was active across Shimla, Rohru, and Jubbal regions. Police officials said more arrests are likely in the coming days as efforts continue to dismantle the wider network.

The bust has once again highlighted the evolving methods being used in drug trafficking, with criminals increasingly relying on technology and location-based systems to avoid direct contact and law enforcement scrutiny.