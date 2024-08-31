Shimla – After years of delays and multiple tender cancellations, the much-anticipated flyover project between Talland and Khalini in Shimla has finally received the green light, with construction set to begin in November. The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has allotted the tender for this infrastructure project, paving the way for Shimla’s first flyover.

The 220-meter-long flyover, constructed under the Smart City Mission, comes with a budget of Rs 17.97 crore. The project aims to address the persistent traffic congestion on the Talland-Khalini route, a major issue for the residents and daily commuters in Shimla. According to CPWD officials, a technical inspection will be conducted in the coming months, with construction expected to commence once the monsoon season ends.

The flyover is designed to significantly reduce travel time between Talland and Khalini, offering a solution to the frequent traffic jams that have long plagued the Khalini bypass and Chowk areas. This project, originally slated to start in January 2021, has seen numerous setbacks. The first tender, issued in early 2021, was cancelled in December 2023 due to various complications. Subsequent tenders also faced challenges, with cancellations occurring even before allotment.

However, with the tender now successfully awarded on the third attempt, there is renewed hope that the project will move forward smoothly. The flyover will be built on solid concrete pillars, which will be deeply embedded in the ground to ensure its stability and longevity. Although the project was initially expected to be completed by 2024, the delays in the tendering process have pushed the timeline back. Despite this, officials are optimistic that the construction will proceed without further delays, starting as soon as November.

Residents of Shimla, who have eagerly awaited this project, are optimistic about the potential improvements to the city’s traffic system. The flyover is expected to provide a significant boost to the efficiency of the traffic flow, especially in areas that have been prone to bottlenecks and long delays. This flyover, once completed, is set to play a key role in transforming Shimla’s traffic management, making daily commutes faster and more efficient for both residents and visitors.