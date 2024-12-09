Shimla: Police arrested two women with 14.09 grams of chitta during a blockade at Kharapathar in the Jubbal area of Shimla district. As per the report, Police stopped a Haryana-registered car (HR 59F 0853) travelling from Shimla to Rohru for inspection.

Upon searching the vehicle, police recovered the illegal substance and immediately arrested the two occupants. The accused were identified as Neelam (30), a resident of Old Jubbal, and Maninder Kaur (38) from Yamunanagar, Haryana.

A case has been registered against the duo under the NDPS Act, and further investigation has begun. Police are working to trace the source of the drugs and identify the intended recipients of the consignment.

SP Shimla Sanjeev Gandhi confirmed the incident and assured that efforts are underway to dismantle drug networks operating in the region. “We are committed to curbing the drug menace and will leave no stone unturned in our investigations,” he stated.

The arrest highlights the increasing vigilance of the police in combating drug trafficking in Himachal Pradesh. Residents have been urged to report any suspicious activities to help authorities in their fight against narcotics.