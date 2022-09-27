Shimla: Hitting out at recent turmoil in the Congress-led state government in Rajasthan, BJP State Incharge Avinash Rai Khanna said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was giving guarantees in Himachal but it is quite evident now that his own party in Rajasthan has no guarantee.

He said that Congress is losing its ground in the state and is in shambles in the country as well as in the state with no strong leadership whereas BJP is heading for a victory.

He said that Congress is falling like a house of cards and the latest example is Rajasthan where its CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are having a war within the party.

“Congress leaders are holding a ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, but in reality, they are unable to unite congress” he added.

He also lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said that though the party is finding ground, it will be 100% unsuccessful in the state.

He said that people are not happy with the performance of AAP in Delhi and Punjab. He said that people are fed up with AAP.

“AAP ruled states are facing corruption and hooliganism, law and order in Punjab have worsened since the AAP formed the government,” said Khanna.

He further said that people have experienced that BJP has served the state with full honesty and dedication, therefore, BJP is heading for a massive victory in the state.