Shimla: In order to encourage the voters to cast their vote, the Himachal Pradesh Police orchestra ‘Harmony of the Pines’ has launched a video titled ‘Vote Karo matdaan Karo’.

With the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly general elections in the horizon, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is making efforts that every person takes part in this festival of democracy. For this, ECI has commissioned the popular orchestra of the Himachal Pradesh Police.

Earlier this year, the orchestra gained massive popularity after it participated in season one of a talent reality show ‘Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan’ on Colors.

The video has been released under the ECI programme of Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) and Universal Transparent elections through Systematic Awareness of Voters (UTSAV).

The video was released by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra. The video is available on YouTube.

Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said, “It is a proud moment for the orchestra and Himachal Pradesh police.”

He said that the video has been highly appreciated by EC and the orchestra was also honoured by CEC and EC.

“Now ECI have expressed interest to commission our Orchestra for its other works” he added.