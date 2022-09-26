Nahan: In a tragic incident six members of a family died after their house collapsed as a result of a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in Ronhat Tehsil, district Sirmour. As per information, four girls, and a woman died on the spot, while the father died while taken to the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as two years old Aerang, six years old Alisha, seven years old Akanksha, eight years old Ishiti, their mother Mamta (27) father Pradeep Singh (30).

The mishap took place in Khijwari village during the wee hours of Monday. At that time the family was sleeping in their house. Suddenly a massive landslide hit the house and the entire family was buried under the debris, killing five of them on the spot.

They were noticed by one of their neighbours who informed the other villagers and they tried to rescue the family. The villagers were able to rescue Pradeep Singh, who sustained serious injuries.

Pradeep was rushed to a nearby hospital and later referred to the IGMC Shimla and died before reaching the hospital.

District administration and police reached the spot to assess the loss caused by the incident.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Paonta Sahib Bir Bahadur confirmed the report and said that postmortem of the deceased is being conducted.