Kullu – A staggering fraud of Rs 1.97 crore has been uncovered involving fake investment schemes in the stock market, highlighting the growing threat of cybercrime in the region. The Cyber Crime Police Station Central Zone Mandi has registered four cases linked to this scam, affecting individuals across Mandi, Bilaspur, and Kullu districts.

The incidents came to light in May 2024, when multiple complaints were filed with the Cyber Crime Police Station. The breakdown of the fraud cases is as follows:

Mandi District: Two cases amounting to Rs 34,42,588 and Rs 6,44,500 respectively.

Two cases amounting to Rs 34,42,588 and Rs 6,44,500 respectively. Bilaspur District: One case involving a fraud of Rs 16 lakh.

One case involving a fraud of Rs 16 lakh. Kullu District: One significant case of Rs 1,40,69,000.

According to the information received, the fraudsters exploited social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Telegram to lure victims. They promised lucrative returns on investments in the stock market, enticing individuals with the prospect of quick and substantial gains. Initially, the fraudsters encouraged small investments and, upon gaining the victims’ trust, escalated their demands.

As the scheme progressed, victims were confronted with numerous conditions when attempting to withdraw their supposed returns. The fraudsters insisted on additional investments, effectively trapping the victims and ensuring they received neither their principal amount nor the promised returns.

Manmohan Singh, ASP of Cyber Crime Police Station Central Zone Mandi, confirmed the registration of the four cases and assured that investigations are underway. “The fraudsters have been using sophisticated tactics to deceive people. We urge anyone who has fallen victim to such scams to contact the Cyber Helpline number 1930 or the Cyber Crime Police Station Mandi directly,” he stated.

Victims are encouraged to report any cybercrime incidents immediately to help expedite the investigation process and prevent further occurrences. Complaints can be lodged via the helpline or by emailing [email protected].

The police have issued a public advisory to exercise caution and avoid falling prey to such scams. They recommend verifying the credibility of investment opportunities and being wary of offers that seem too good to be true. This incident underscores the critical need for awareness and vigilance in the digital age, where cybercriminals are continuously devising new ways to exploit unsuspecting individuals.