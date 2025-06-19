Orange and Yellow Alerts Issued for Several Districts, Rain Spell to Continue Till June 25

Shimla: The Meteorological Center Shimla has issued an orange and yellow alert for heavy rainfall in several parts of Himachal Pradesh over the next five days, signalling an early onset of monsoon likely between June 20 and 21. The wet spell is expected to continue till June 25.

According to the forecast, light to moderate rain is expected at some places on June 19. The intensity will increase from June 20 onwards, with heavy rain likely at many places on June 20, 21, 23, and 24, and at most places across the state on June 22 and 25. An orange alert has been issued for June 22, 23, and 25, while a yellow alert is in place for June 21 and 24.

Districts under the orange-yellow alert include Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, and Sirmaur, where the risk of flooding, landslides, and disruption in essential services remains high. Shimla, Solan, and Mandi districts are under a yellow alert.

The meteorological department has also indicated that rain is expected to continue from June 27 to July 3, with light to moderate rain at many places and isolated heavy rain in the lower and mid-hill areas during this period.

In terms of temperature, there is no significant change expected in the minimum temperature over the next two days. However, a gradual drop of 2–4°C in the minimum temperature is anticipated thereafter. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature is likely to rise by 2–4°C in the next 24 hours before declining sharply by 3–4°C in the subsequent 3-4 days.