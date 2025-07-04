Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has been placed on high alert as the Meteorological Department has forecast continuous rainfall across the state till July 10. The MeT Department has predicted light to moderate rain in most areas from July 5 to 10, with a red alert issued for Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur districts on July 6 due to the likelihood of very heavy rainfall.

An orange alert has been issued for July 5, 7, and 8 in several districts including Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu, Shimla, and Solan. Yellow alerts have also been sounded for July 4, 9, and 10, warning of heavy rain in many parts of the state.

The impact of the ongoing monsoon is already visible across Himachal. As of Friday morning, 280 roads were blocked for vehicular movement due to landslides and flash floods. Mandi district remains the worst hit with 156 roads affected, followed by Sirmaur with 49, Kullu with 36, and Shimla with 19 blocked roads.

Essential services are also facing disruptions. A total of 332 electricity transformers have been affected, and 784 water supply schemes have been hit across different regions.

Since the onset of the monsoon on June 26, the state has recorded 69 deaths caused by cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods. In addition, 110 people have been injured, while 26 more have died in road accidents during this period.

The estimated loss to public infrastructure and departmental assets has crossed ₹495.82 crore, further highlighting the scale of damage caused by the relentless rain.

The administration has advised people to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly in landslide-prone and low-lying areas, and to stay updated with official weather warnings. Disaster management teams, local administration, and frontline departments have been asked to remain on alert and ensure quick response in case of emergencies.