Amid widespread devastation caused by heavy rains, landslides, and cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that road, electricity, and water supply restoration works are underway on a war footing, especially in the worst-hit regions of Mandi district, including Thunag and Janjheli.

The Chief Minister stated that the government stands by the people in their hour of distress and is making every possible effort to provide relief and restore normalcy. “The Chief Secretary is holding daily review meetings to ensure swift and coordinated response from all departments,” he said.

Relief Material Air-Dropped, Disaster Teams Deployed

The State and National Disaster Response Force teams have been stationed at the severely affected areas of Janjheli and Thunag. Senior officials, including the Engineer-in-Chief of the PWD, Director (Operations) of the HP State Electricity Board Ltd (HPSEBL), and Chief Engineer of Jal Shakti Department are camping at Thunag to supervise on-ground operations. Police, Home Guards, and volunteers are also assisting in the relief works.

So far, 246 ration kits — containing flour, rice, pulses, and edible oil — have been air-dropped and distributed. Of these, 157 kits were delivered in Thunag, 69 in Janjheli, and 20 at Longni Relief Camp in Dharampur.

Roads Blocked, Machinery Deployed

Statewide, 392 roads have been blocked due to landslides and flash floods. Restoration work is in full swing with the deployment of 289 JCBs and excavators, 15 robots, 16 dozers, and 111 tippers. Out of the blocked roads, 196 are expected to reopen today, 79 by July 4, and the rest in the following days.

In Mandi district alone, 189 roads are blocked, and the estimated loss to infrastructure is Rs. 47 crore. A heavy fleet of machinery has been deployed in the area, including 84 JCBs, one robot, three dozers, and 36 tippers. Critical roads like MDR 24 (Mandi-Gaggal-Chail Chowk-Janjheli), Sanarli–Shankar Dera, MDR 119 (Chattri–Magrugalla–Janjheli), and MDR 96 (Thalout–Panjain–Thachi–Shetadhar–Chiuni–Lambathach) are being cleared on priority.

Water Supply Hit, Jal Shakti Teams in Action

The Jal Shakti Department has reported severe damage to drinking water and irrigation infrastructure. Despite blocked roads and poor connectivity, engineers and field teams are working under adverse conditions to ensure access to safe drinking water. Gravity-based schemes have been temporarily activated after chlorination, and water is also being supplied via hand pumps and natural sources.

The department has appealed to residents to use water judiciously and has distributed field testing kits to local panchayats for quality monitoring.

Power Infrastructure Damaged, Supply Being Restored

Power supply in Thunag and surrounding areas was severely disrupted. HPSEBL reported losses of around Rs. 20 crore. The 33 KV Gohar–Thunag line has been restored, and supply to critical installations in Thunag is expected to resume today. The Gohar–Pandoh line is also under restoration. Around 258 transformers went offline after damage to 8 km of 11 KV line in the area. Five dedicated teams with 60 personnel have been deployed for emergency repair work.

To address the communication breakdown, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has activated intra-circle roaming (ICR) in Thunag. Additionally, ISAT phones have been mobilized for emergency communication.

Chief Minister Sukhu commended the dedication of field workers and officials involved in the restoration operations. “The government is monitoring relief and rehabilitation efforts at the highest level. We are committed to restoring normalcy at the earliest,” he said.