High-level meeting assesses safety protocols, emergency plans, and early warning systems

Shimla — As the monsoon season approaches, the state government is stepping up efforts to ensure dam safety and disaster preparedness. A high-level virtual meeting was convened on Monday to review the safety measures in place for major dams across Himachal Pradesh. The meeting was chaired by Director-cum-Special Secretary (Revenue & Disaster Management), D.C. Rana.

Officials from multiple departments participated in the session, where the implementation of the Dam Safety Act, 2021 and Central Water Commission (CWC) guidelines were closely reviewed. Discussions focused on structural maintenance, readiness of Emergency Action Plans (EAPs), and the need for coordinated response mechanisms during extreme weather events.

Special attention was given to critical safety components, including the operational status of early warning systems like hooters and voice alert mechanisms, dam break analysis progress, and Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) installation. Officials also evaluated the availability of I-SAT phones with docking stations in dam control rooms and barrages to ensure seamless communication during emergencies.

Highlighting the urgency of the matter, D.C. Rana stressed the need for real-time monitoring, quick dissemination of alerts to communities downstream, and strong inter-departmental coordination. “The government is committed to safeguarding lives and property by ensuring timely preparedness and strict adherence to dam safety protocols,” he said.

Rana directed dam authorities to remain on high alert throughout the monsoon season and to follow established safety norms without compromise.

Detailed presentations were made on the state’s current structural and operational status of key dams, providing insights into the preparedness levels and areas needing further attention.

The state administration aims to minimise disaster risks through proactive planning and rigorous monitoring, ahead of the heavy rains forecast in the coming weeks.