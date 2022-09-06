The findings offer new diagnostic and therapeutic tools for fatty-liver-induced diabetes

Mandi: Indian Institute of Technology Mandi researchers have unravelled the biochemical relationship between fatty liver disease and Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM). This understanding enables newer techniques to diagnose the risk of Diabetes among people with Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD).

Dr. Prosenjit Mondal, of IIT Mandi, led team’s findings offer new therapeutic pathways to control or even reverse fatty liver-induced diabetes.

The finding is important for India because the prevalence of NAFLD is rapidly increasing in the country and recent surveys show that 40 per cent of Indian adults suffer from it. NAFLD is often associated with Type 2 Diabetes, with nearly 50 million Indian adults having both diseases.

Explaining the significance of the research, Dr Prosenjit Mondal said, “NAFLD is an independent predictor of insulin resistance and T2DM. However, how NAFLD affects the insulin-releasing pancreatic β-cell function was not fully understood. We aimed at finding the relationship between β-cells failure and the accumulation of liver fat produced from carbohydrates in a process called de novo lipogenesis.”