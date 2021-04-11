Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has witnessed sharp surge in the Covid cases since February.

As per the report, the state has recorded 10,690 fresh cases in the last 45 days. On 23rd February 2021, the state had only 218 active caseloads, but today Covid active tally is 5369.

The state reported 570 new positive cases on Sunday, while 426 patients have recuperated in the last 24 hours.

Kangra district has tested 128 new cases, while Solan district has found 105 virus cases. Cases in Shimla district is also on the rise as today district tested 92 new cases. Mandi and Una districts have reported 59 and 53 cases respectively.

Chief Minister jai Ram Thakur has directed for strict vigil and precautions to check further spread of the virus.

While addressing virtual meeting of BJP workers, CM asked cadre to ensure to motivate the people to check spread of this virus.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the people must be motivated to get vaccinated and also adopt SoPs issued by the State Government. He said that people must also be motivated to strictly adhere to the limit of guests in social functions such as marriages etc fixed by the State Government. He said that this would help in containing the spread of the virus in a big way.