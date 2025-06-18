Shimla: In view of the approaching monsoon season, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena chaired a high-level review meeting today to assess the state’s preparedness for potential disasters triggered by heavy rains and landslides.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary stressed the importance of training civil defence volunteers and directed officials to coordinate closely with dam management authorities. He also instructed departments to make arrangements to promptly reopen blocked roads and restore damaged water supply schemes.

“All Deputy Commissioners must prepare and implement district-level action plans in advance,” Saxena said, highlighting the need for a decentralised but synchronised response mechanism.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) made a detailed presentation on this year’s monsoon forecast, recent weather trends, and warning systems in place. The Central Water Commission also shared critical inputs on flood forecasting and early warning mechanisms.

Representatives from the Home Guards, Civil Defence, Fire Services, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) briefed the meeting on their current state of readiness, including available manpower and equipment.

Director and Special Secretary (Revenue and Disaster), D.C. Rana, presented a comprehensive report on the measures already undertaken to mitigate monsoon-related risks. He outlined the steps taken at both the state and district levels to improve early response and resilience.