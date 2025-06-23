Shimla: The southwest monsoon has fully advanced into Himachal Pradesh, bringing with it a prolonged spell of rainfall. According to the Meteorological Centre in Shimla, the state will experience continuous rain till June 29, with both orange and yellow alerts issued for multiple districts during this period.

From June 25 to 27, light to moderate rainfall is likely across most parts of the state. However, several districts are expected to witness heavy rainfall, prompting the IMD to issue an orange alert during these days.

In addition, yellow alerts for heavy rain have been sounded for June 23, 24, 28, and 29. The districts under varying degrees of alerts on different days include Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur. Meanwhile, Shimla and Solan are under a yellow alert for selected days.

The weather remained cloudy and rainy on Sunday in Shimla and the surrounding areas. Officials are keeping a close watch on landslide-prone zones and river catchments, especially in low-lying areas vulnerable to flash floods.

With the monsoon gaining strength, the administration has urged residents and tourists to stay cautious, avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rain alerts, and follow safety advisories. The state is also preparing for possible road blockages and power outages in remote areas, which often face disruptions during prolonged rainfall.