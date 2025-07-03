Shimla – With the monsoon season intensifying across Himachal Pradesh, the state government has issued fresh instructions allowing students to stay home during periods of heavy rainfall. However, teaching and non-teaching staff will continue to report to school and conduct online classes to ensure continuity of education.

Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar said that Deputy Commissioners have been authorised under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to take decisions regarding the closure of schools in case of adverse weather conditions. While physical attendance of students has been exempted for safety reasons, staff members must continue performing their duties from the school premises.

Kanwar emphasised that student safety is the government’s top priority, and in view of risks such as landslides and building damage during heavy rainfall, the state is taking necessary precautions. He added that online classes will continue from the schools even when students are not physically present.

Teachers have also been directed to utilise these non-instructional days productively. Apart from teaching online, they are required to complete pending documentation related to the mid-day meal scheme, prepare lesson plans, conduct formative and summative assessments, finish School Management Committee (SMC) work, and update data on portals like PMIS and U-DISE.

Recent rains have already caused extensive damage to school infrastructure. From June 29 to July 1, over 84 school buildings were reported damaged in Mandi district alone. Officials said this number is likely to increase as reports from several other education blocks are yet to be compiled.