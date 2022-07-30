Solan: Eight students of Shoolini Institute of Life Sciences & Business Management (SILB) figure in the merit list of Himachal Pradesh University’s B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology and Biotechnology graduation exam.

As per the merit list, Harsha scored 96.8 per cent, Deepali 93.7 per cent, Janvi 92.3 per cent, Ankita 89.8 per cent and Archana 87.7 per cent in B.Sc Microbiology, while Muskan scored 95.4 per cent, Aradhana Joshi 93 per cent and Simran 89.8 per cent in Biotechnology’s result.

Congratulating students for securing a place on the merit list, Chairperson Saroj Khosla also admired faculties for preparing students and helping them with excellent results.

Khosla informed that the SILB continuously implements innovative methods to make learning interesting and students friendly. She informed that the SILB has introduced research in undergraduate courses of Microbiology and Biotechnology to tab their potential and equip students with required skills.

“Interest of students has increased in Microbiology and Biotechnology since last few years,” Khosla further added.