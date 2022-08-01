Nauni/Solan: Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni celebrated Van Mahotsav at the university campus on Monday. Over 500 plants of deodar were planted by the staff and students on the university campus. In addition, 150 plants of Kachnar and Beul will be planted near the university dairy to enhance the fodder stock.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rajeshwar Singh Chandel said that tree plantation was a moral responsibility of every citizen. He said that activities like Van Mahotsav have gained even more importance today due to the threat of climate change.

“Developing countries like India faced even more challenges from climate change as a lot of development activities need to be carried out in many sectors and planned tree plantations can contribute towards mitigating climate change,” Prof Chandel added.

He urged the students and staff to adopt and ensure the survivability of every plant which is planted by them. Prof Chandel urged the scientists of the university to conduct a study on the carbon sequestration which has taken place due to the plantation activities carried out by the university.