Solan: Shoolini University has started a unique initiative to develop the habit of reading books among school children by opening its Yogananda library for nearby students.

Yogananda Library of Shoolini University has a huge collection of competitive exam books, children’s books, and a large collection of books on fiction, general subjects, English, Hindi, and theology.

Interested students can become temporary or permanent members of the library.

Shoolini University has appealed to school administrators to send the youngsters to Shoolini University and the university also offer to provide transport facility for the students.