Droupadi Murmu first tribal and youngest President

New Delhi: Droupadi Murmu (64), ruling NDA’s candidate, on Thursday created history by getting elected as India’s first tribal President of the country.

Murmu is also the youngest ever to hold the highest constitutional office in the country. She is India’s 15th President.

Murmu secured nearly two-thirds (64.04 per cent) of the cumulative value of the valid votes at the end of four rounds of counting in the Parliament House complex.

Of the 4,754 votes that were polled in the 16th presidential election held on July 18, 4,701 were declared valid and 53 invalids.

Murmu secured 2,824 first preference votes with a value of 6,76,803 while Yashwant Sinha got 1,877 first preference votes with a value 3,80,177.

PM Narendra Modi congratulated her and hailed the day as “historic.”

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;

India scripts history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President!



Congratulations to Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji on this feat. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2022

PM Modi also thanked MLAs and MPs for their support

I would like to thank all those MPs and MLAs across party lines who have supported the candidature of Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her record victory augurs well for our democracy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2022

Murmu will take oath on July 25, a day after incumbent Ram Nath Kovind’s term expires. She will become only the second woman after Pratibha Patil to be elected the first citizen of the country.