Droupadi Murmu first tribal and youngest President
New Delhi: Droupadi Murmu (64), ruling NDA’s candidate, on Thursday created history by getting elected as India’s first tribal President of the country.
Murmu is also the youngest ever to hold the highest constitutional office in the country. She is India’s 15th President.
Murmu secured nearly two-thirds (64.04 per cent) of the cumulative value of the valid votes at the end of four rounds of counting in the Parliament House complex.
Of the 4,754 votes that were polled in the 16th presidential election held on July 18, 4,701 were declared valid and 53 invalids.
Murmu secured 2,824 first preference votes with a value of 6,76,803 while Yashwant Sinha got 1,877 first preference votes with a value 3,80,177.
PM Narendra Modi congratulated her and hailed the day as “historic.”
In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;
PM Modi also thanked MLAs and MPs for their support
Murmu will take oath on July 25, a day after incumbent Ram Nath Kovind’s term expires. She will become only the second woman after Pratibha Patil to be elected the first citizen of the country.