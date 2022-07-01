Kullu: A labourer resident has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 60-year-old woman whose body was found in Gadsa village, district Kullu.

The accused has been identified as Gobind Singh (41), a native of Kishanganj district, Bihar. He was residing in Badagran village in the Kullu district with his family for the last 20 years.

On June 26, the dead body of a 60-year-old woman was found in Gadsa Panchayat in Bhuntar. The body had injury marks on the forehead and neck.

Police reached the spot and started the investigation. A forensic team was also called to the spot. Police interrogated many eyewitnesses and finally arrested the accused from Dohra Nala in Kullu.

According to reports, the deceased had scolded him and after an argument, he attacked the woman, killing her on the spot.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Gurdev Sharma confirmed the report and said further investigation is going on. He said that a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused and he will be presented in the court on Friday.