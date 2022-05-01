Kullu: As many as seven persons have been arrested for allegedly being involved in death of Yogesh who died after being shot in Kullu on April 27.

The accused have been identified as Surender (19), Maheshwar Singh (22), Thakur Chand (26), Rishi Thakur (26), Vinod Kumar (25), Jitendra (22) and Aniket (19) all residents of Barsaini village in Kullu.

According to police, all of these accused were present with Yogesh on April 27. All of them had come to Bhuntar and later met in Jari during a fair.

At around 11:40 pm Yogesh dropped Thakur Chand in Barsaini. After that, he went to drop Rishi and Vinod off and stopped the vehicle. At that time all of them had some discussion in the vehicle. Exactly after one minute, a gunshot was fired and the bullet pierced through the windscreen and hit Yogesh in the neck, killing him on the spot.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Gurdev Sharma confirmed the report and said further investigation is going on.

He said that a case under section 302 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.