Kullu: A 60-year-old woman has been allegedly murdered by an unknown person in Kullu.

The deceased has been identified as Shakuntala Devi (60), a resident of Gadsa village, district Kullu.

According to reports, police received information that a dead body of a woman has been found near Gadsa Panchayat Ghar.

Upon reaching the spot, police recovered the dead body and found injury marks on the neck and forehead of the deceased.

As of now police is gathering the evidence and have also called a forensic team from Mandi. Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Gurdev Sharma confirmed the report and said that the accused will be arrested soon. He said that a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in Bhuntar Police Station.

This is the second incident of murder that has occurred in the Kullu district. Recently, a Delhi man shot himself after fatally shooting his wife’s friend in Manali.