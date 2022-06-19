Himachal Pradesh government was conferred first prize in the finance and revenue categories nationally in the SKOCH State of Governance Report 2021.

The award was received by the Department of State Taxes and Excise, Himachal Pradesh at a ceremony held at India Habitat Center, New Delhi on Saturday as a part of the India Governance Forum.

Chief Minister congratulated the officers and officials of the department on this achievement. He lauded the efforts of the department and hoped that the department would continue to excel in future as well.

The state was chosen for the honours because of several initiatives taken by the Government of Himachal Pradesh by implementing the HP-VAT- IT Project in the State and introducing around 31 online services, reduction and rationalization business-related compliance burden on taxpayers and other stakeholders.

Despite covid restrictions, the Department of State Taxes and Excise has collected around Rs. 8,500 crores during the financial year 2021-22 against the collections of around Rs. 7,000 crores during the last financial year which is more the 20 per cent. This substantial increase in revenue is due to proactive measures taken up by the department, providing ICT-based hardware and software to the field authorities, imparting regular knowledge, trainings to the field officers and stakeholders for better compliance in a time-bound and transparent manner.

The department also won the SKOCH award for the implementation of the Excise e-governance project leaving behind other states.