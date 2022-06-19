New Delhi: Amidst the protests against the newly announced ‘Agnipath’ recruitment scheme, the Ministry of Defence on Sunday announced recruitment dates for the Army and the Navy.

The Air Force has already announced its recruitment process, which will commence on June 24.

The dates were announced at a tri-services press conference at the Ministry of Defence.

Army has put conditions and eligibility criteria on its website, and draft notification will also be updated on the website by Monday, Lt Gen CB Ponnappa, Adjutant General of the Indian Army, said.

“On July 1 a formal notification will be sent to all recruitment offices,” He further added.

The first recruitment rally is expected to start in the first week of August till November. The process will be in two batches. Around 25,000 are to be inducted in the first batch and will be done by the first half of December. The second batch of 15,000 will be in the first half of February 2023.

All 83 rallies are planned across the country, covering all the states. They will go by the laid down process which is a physical test and a written exam.

The Navy has also started working on the process and by June 25 the advertisement will be out. Navy confident to induct 1st batch of Agniveers by November.

Whereas, Air Force is expected to release the notification and registration process for enrollment of the first batch from June 24. The first batch is expected by December 30 following which training will commence.