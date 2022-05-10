Shimla: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday staged a protest outside the premises of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Shimla against the BJP led state government over deteriorating law and order and demanded immediate dismissal of the ruling state government.

The party also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. After the protest, the party also submitted a memorandum to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar through Additional District Magistrate (ADM).

During the protest, AAP State’s Spokesperson Gaurav Sharma said that the law and security system in the state has collapsed in such a way that Khalistani flags were being raised on the most secure and sensitive institutions like Vidhan Sabha and the ministers of the state government and the police chiefs are busy in celebration.

“They are not worried about the security of the state as they celebrate at night so that any anti-national forces can put up their flags in the assembly gate” he added.

“Neither CCTV cameras nor security personnel were deployed outside the Assembly premises. This shows how serious the state government about the security of the people,” said Sharma.

He also lashed out at CM Jai Ram Thakur over his statements and said that after that this massive failure, CM Jai Ram is giving ridiculous statements by challenging anti-national elements to do the same during the daytime instead of night.

“Whether the government sleeps at night? Is the CM not able to provide security to the people during the night?” asked Gaurav.

He also demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in this matter and arrest Sikh For Justice (SFJ) Chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

He said that the way Khalistani terrorists are openly issuing threats, they should be arrested soon and given the harshest punishment.

Taking a jibe at the BJP and Congress, he said that both the parties are insecure due to the increasing popularity of AAP. He alleged that both BJP and Congress are trying to defame AAP.

He said no matter what they say, the people of the state have made up their minds and AAP will definitely win the upcoming elections and will form the government in the state.