16,834 posts in Education Dept vacant in Delhi: BJP

Shimla: Himachal BJP isn’t taking AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s allegation of the education system of the state lightly and giving a taste of its medicine to AAP leader.

Armed with the details of loopholes in the education department of Delhi, BJP State General Secretary and political advisor to chief minister Trilok Jamwal has claimed that the Delhi has worst teacher-student ratio nationwide and even top posts in over 70 per cent of schools are vacant.

“Delhi has 1030 schools out of which 745 schools don’t have full-time Principals, while 416 posts of vice-principals are also vacant,” Jamwal claimed.

Tethering into the claims of Sisodia, Jamwal claimed that the 16,834 posts in the education department in Delhi were vacant and over 1 lakhs students in the 9th standard had failed the examination.

Taking a jibe at the Delhi Deputy CM, Jamwal claimed that the AAP’s Delhi government spends more budget on Advertisements rather than development and over 40 per cent of its budget gets lapsed. BJP leader raised doubts over Delhi’s education model as well.

Terming AAP’s Sisodia a political tourist, Jamwal advised him to stop misguiding the people of Himachal.