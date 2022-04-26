Shimla: The election tamper in Himachal Pradesh, which will go for State Assembly Election by the end of this year, has already been set in with political parties preparing for their blueprints to win the election.

Major political parties in the State are Congress, which had governed the State for about three decades and the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) which had ruled the State for over a decade.

A novae party AAP, which is in power in Delhi for the last 10 years or so and has assumed power in Punjab in the recent past, is also trying its fortune in the State.

AAP’s convener Arvind Kejriwal has addressed two public rallies in Himachal Pradesh one in Mandi and another near Shahpur in Kangra District.

What is going on in the political scene in the State? what is going on in the Congress and in the BJP will be discussed on some other day. However, today I would like to refer to the remarks made by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal in the Kangra rally, which is slur not only the present leaders of both the parties, but also all those of these parties who have played a pivotal role in the formation of the State particularly Congress and thereafter its development both of Congress and BJP.

What Kejriwal said, “BJP, Congress ‘looted’ Himachal.” I keep tracking print, electronic and social media for the last three days to find out whether the present leaders of both these parties will say something about the allegation that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has levelled against these parties but to my dismay, I found that not a single leader has minced a single word on this serious allegation giving an impression that they have accepted it. Perhaps present days leaders of both these political parties are ignorant of the contributions that their predecessors had made to the State and are living only in their own world.

Perhaps Arvind Kejriwal doesn’t know the history of the State otherwise would have not made such an irresponsible allegation. Himachal Pradesh which started from scratch in 1948 is the first State in the Country which emerged as a pioneer in hill areas development in the Country and became a model for the development of all other hill areas in the Country. Made a name in the horticulture development and became the “Fruit bowl of India.” It has also earned a name as a Power State of the Country by exploiting the available hydel potential of the State. There had been tremendous expansion in the educational and health institutions in the State. Himachal has shown the way to the Country in many respects.

This had been possible to the successive Congress and BJP governments which had ruled the State so far. To label such a wild allegation by Arvind Kejriwal is undesirable and does not behove him. The present dispersion of Congress and BJP should have taken strong exception to it. Yes, AAP has every right to enter the politics in the State and should have positive agenda so that people can decide which is good or which is bad.

Himachalis could not be swayed by lofty talks or promises as they are very mature and different from other states. People of Himachal also know the value of self-pride and have proved it in the past.