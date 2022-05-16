New Delhi: Aiming to impress the people of the state with the education revolution in Delhi under the AAP government, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will interact with the general public in Shimla over the conditions of government schools in the state.

While sharing the information on Twitter, Sisodia said, “I will interact with the public in Shimla tomorrow regarding the ‘anti-government school policies’ of the BJP. The BJP government has made a mockery of education in Himachal playing with the future of students.”

हिमाचल प्रदेश की शिक्षा व्यवस्था और भाजपा की “सरकारी स्कूल विरोधी नीतियों” को लेकर कल शिमला में जनता से संवाद करूँगा.

भाजपा सरकार ने हिमाचल के सरकारी स्कूलों में पढ़ाई को मज़ाक़ बना दिया है. भाजपा सरकारी स्कूलों में पढ़ रहे बच्चों के भविष्य को बर्बाद करने पर तुली है. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 16, 2022

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) State’s Spokesperson ID Bhandari also confirmed the visit of Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister.

While addressing a press conference in Shimla, Bhandari said that the main focus of AAP is to improve the education system.

He said that there are many schools in the state where teachers are not available for the students.

“There are many schools which do not have any buildings and classes are taken in the open spaces,” said Bhandari.

He said that when AAP will come into power in the state, its main focus will be to improve education and provide quality education to the students.